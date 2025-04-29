George Kittle Net Worth Reflects His Star Power with the San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle is now the highest paid tight end in the NFL. By Allison DeGrushe Updated April 29 2025, 1:56 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Despite being a fifth-round pick in the NFL draft, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle has become one of the league's top tight ends and a household name among football fans. With record-setting performances and numerous career accolades, George's success shows no signs of slowing down.

Article continues below advertisement

Given how far he's come at such a young age, it's no surprise that many are curious about his financial status. So, what is George Kittle's net worth? Here's everything you need to know!

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What is George Kittle's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, George Kittle's net worth currently stands at an estimated $20 million. Of course, he's accumulated most of his wealth due to his thriving career in the NFL.

Since his debut in the big leagues, George has built an impressive resume, earning six Pro Bowl nods and five All-Pro selections (including two first-team and three second-team honors). He also appeared in Super Bowl LIV, which came with a pretty decent bonus!

Article continues below advertisement

George Kittle Professional football player Net worth: $20 million George Kittle is a professional football tight end for the San Francisco 49ers. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and earned first-team All-Pro honors in both 2019 and 2023. Birthdate: Oct. 9, 1993 Birthplace: Madison, Wis. Birth Name: George Krieger Kittle Mother: Jan Kittle (née Krieger) Father: Bruce Kittle Marriages: Claire Till (m. 2019) Siblings: Emma Ponce (née Kittle)

Off the field, the superstar athlete has boosted his fortune with several endorsements from major brands like Nike, Gatorade, Bud Light, Xbox, Levi's, and Zenni. In fact, Zenni even launched a custom eyewear line for George and his wife, Claire Till.

Article continues below advertisement

George's business spirit doesn’t stop there. He also holds a unique title as the creative director of football for Chubbies, a men's clothing brand known for its fun, casual style. This role allows him to have a hand in branding, design, and marketing decisions, and it's likely bringing him some big bucks!

Even more, George and the rest of the Kittle family host the Hidden Pearls podcast, where they "share the untold stories of the people and communities impacted by social and environmental injustice." The podcast aims to "raise awareness, increase understanding, promote healing, and ultimately make change" in the world.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to his NFL success, brand deals, and business ventures, George co-founded Tight End University with fellow tight ends Greg Olsen and Travis Kelce. The event, which drew around 90 current and former NFL tight ends in 2022, has further expanded his influence — and likely his earnings.

George Kittle's new salary is through the roof!

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, the San Francisco 49ers and George Kittle made headlines across the sports world with the announcement of a major contract extension. George, who has been a cornerstone of the 49ers' offense since he was drafted in 2017, officially agreed to a four-year extension worth $76.4 million.

Article continues below advertisement