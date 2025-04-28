Jeff Ulbrich's Son Is Apparently Responsible for Prank Calling Shedeur Sanders The Atlanta Falcons coach's son was part of prank on Shedeur Sanders. By Joseph Allen Published April 28 2025, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After one of the more historic and lengthy slides in the history of the NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders finally got taken by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round. Their decision to draft Shedeur ended a difficult few days for his family and for Shedeur himself, who seemed to have anticipated being drafted much higher.

One sub-story of Shedeur's slide was a prank call he received that purported to be from the New Orleans Saints saying they were planning to draft him. That call has now been traced back to the son of Jeff Ulbrich, the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. Following the news of Jeff's family's involvement, many wanted to know whether the football coach was married. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Is Jeff Ulbrich married?

Jeff is a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and has had tenures as a coach around the NFL. He is married to his wife Cristina Ulbrich, and the two have three children together. According to an article in The Athletic, Jeff left San Jose State "to work for a sheet metal factory in northern California. He hated it, so he returned to football and in 1997 took a recruiting visit to the University of Hawaii."

It was on that trip that he met Cristina, and he's been dedicated to his family ever since. “When he got around his family it was like nothing else mattered,” former NFL player Takeo Spikes said in the article. “He didn’t care what type of day he had at the office. It was like, ‘I just want to make sure I’m around for them.’”

Who are Jeff Ulbrich's kids?

Jax Ulbrich once played football for Berry College, and according to his player bio, "the New Jersey native is the son of Cristina and Jeff and brother to Jace and Sammy. He is a business major who enjoys golfing and lifting, and his favorite superhero is Iron Man." Although Jeff has had a lengthy career in the NFL, his family life had been relatively private until Jax came to national attention for prank calling Shedeur and briefly leading him to believe he would be drafted by the Saints.

Falcons’ statement on the involvement of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son, Jax, in the draft weekend prank call to Shedeur Sanders: pic.twitter.com/PgSxURroaY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2025 Source: Twitter/@AdamSchefter

Explaining the Shedeur Sanders prank call.

“Earlier in the week, Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, unintentionally came across the draft contact phone number for Shedeur Sanders off an open iPad while visiting his parent's home and wrote the number down to later conduct a prank call," the Falcons wrote in a statement. "Jeff Ulbrich was unaware of the data exposure or any facets of the prank and was made aware of the above only after the fact."