Shedeur Sanders Memes Take Over After He Slips Past Day 1 of the NFL Draft "The Rejected will be Respected!" — Shedeur Sanders By Jennifer Farrington Published April 25 2025, 11:20 a.m. ET

With a father like former NFL-turned-pro coach Deion Sanders, folks expect big things from former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders — and by that, we mean being selected in the first round of the draft. It's true Shedeur does have his fair share of strengths, likely in part thanks to his father, who played 14 seasons in the NFL for teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, and even the Dallas Cowboys, to name a few.

However, it seems Shedeur hasn’t quite earned the "exceptional" stamp his father got, depending on who you ask. And perhaps because of that (and other reasons), he wasn’t selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which naturally sparked a wave of memes on social media, considering he and plenty of others thought he’d be one of the first to be scooped up. Here’s a roundup of some of the better ones.

Here are the best Shedeur Sanders memes to come out of the 2025 NFL draft.

Shedeur Sanders not being selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft has sparked comparisons to that iconic scene from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Season 4, where Will Smith mutters, "How come he doesn’t want me, man?" — a moment that centers around his estranged father showing up out of nowhere.

The meme, captioned, "Shedeur Sanders every time a team passes him up," seems to perfectly capture what Shedeur (or anyone in his shoes) might have been feeling as each pick went by without his name being called.

"Shedeur Sanders tearing down his draft room after not being selected."

Shedeur Sanders tearing down his draft room after not being selected in the 1st round pic.twitter.com/5z43PQZKsO — Escoboss123 (@escoboss123) April 25, 2025

If you didn’t know, Shedeur went all out and customized an entire room for the 2025 Draft pick event, clearly expecting to be selected in the first round. From a display of hats to big screens, and even a smaller room plastered with the word "LEGENDARY" in various fonts, it was all set up for his big moment. So, when his name wasn’t called, there were plenty of people, including those at his event, whose jaws were on the floor.

"Shedur Sanders when he go lay down tonight."

Shedur Sanders when he go lay down tonight pic.twitter.com/k6PsTJvDjD — Sherwood Lovehead 𝕏 (@biczaddy) April 25, 2025

Say what you want, but not being picked in the first round of the draft when you clearly expected to be (I mean, the guy had an entire room dedicated to the event, c’mon!) has to hit a few emotional chords. It probably even squeezed out a tear or two — and who could blame him?

"They did Sheduer Sanders like Spencer James."

LMFAO they did sheduer sanders like spencer james im dead😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZZrCrqSB47 — Wiggs (@ayyewiggs) April 25, 2025

Not a Spencer James moment! If you’re not caught up on All American, let us bring you up to speed. Much like Shedeur, Spencer wasn’t selected in the first round of the draft. But here’s the silver lining: Spencer still winds up in the NFL after being drafted, so maybe Shedeur’s story will have the same ending — just in the second round? Now, here are a few more of the top Shedeur memes you’ll definitely appreciate.

Shedeur Sanders brought a big ass chain just to not get drafted 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j0t52DixlP — Duke 🇩🇴 (@DemontimeDuke) April 25, 2025

Shedeur Sanders responds to not being picked in the first round of the draft.