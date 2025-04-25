NFL Draft 2025: Did Shedeur Sanders Get Drafted in Round One as Expected? "Tomorrow's the day. We going to be happy regardless. Legendary." By Trisha Faulkner Published April 25 2025, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

There was no shortage of hype surrounding Shedeur Sanders heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. With his name floated in mock drafts for months and a high-profile college career behind him, the assumption was simple: Shedeur would go early. When the dust settled on night one, NFL fans were left asking one question: Did Shedeur Sanders get drafted in the first round as expected?

Article continues below advertisement

The answer was no — and that came as a surprise to just about everyone, including the quarterback himself. So, what happened and what quarterbacks got drafted before him?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Did Shedeur Sanders get drafted in round one of the 2025 NFL Draft as predicted?

Shedeur didn’t hide from the spotlight in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft. On the morning of day one, he posted to social media, “I’m built for whatever today may bring.” That tone felt prepared and unshaken, but hindsight has fans reading between the lines. Per Fox News, some even speculated it felt like Shedeur knew he wasn’t getting drafted on the first day.

When the first round came to an end and his name remained uncalled, Shedeur's dad, NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, shared an Instagram video of Shedeur giving a statement on the shocking turn of events.

Article continues below advertisement

"We all didn’t expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible. I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things," he said in the video. He closed the message with a promise: “Tomorrow’s the day. We going to be happy regardless. Legendary.”

Article continues below advertisement

As for how it all unfolded, two quarterbacks did hear their names called ahead of Shedeur. The Tennessee Titans selected former Miami standout Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. Later in the night, the New York Giants traded back into the first round to grab former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25. Other teams with quarterback needs — including the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, and Cleveland Browns — passed on Shedeur as well.

NFL fans were quick to humble his father on social media.

Coach Sanders has never been shy when it comes to defending or hyping his son. In May 2024, he posted boldly on X (formerly Twitter): “He will be a top 5 pick. Where yo son going? Lololol I got time today. Lololol,” a jab at a critic questioning Shedeur’s college record.

Article continues below advertisement

After Thursday night, that post came back into the spotlight with a dose of irony. A community note was added underneath, stating, “Shedeur Sanders was not a top 5 draft pick,” and linking to the NFL’s official draft tracker. Coach Sanders hasn’t responded to his post, coming back into the spotlight. NFL fans, however, were quick to call attention to the humbling moment.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the original post, one individual noted that it would "age horribly." Following the first day of the 2025 NFL Draft, many returned and responded to the comment from a year prior to note that the post did, in fact, age poorly.