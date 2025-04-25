Shedeur Sanders' Draft Position Took a Hit Heading Into the 2025 NFL Draft By Allison DeGrushe Published April 25 2025, 11:28 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

The first round in the 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and it certainly didn't go as expected. In a surprising move, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to the second pick and took Colorado star Travis Hunter. But the real shocker? One of Hunter's teammates didn't hear his name called at all on Day 1.

That's right, we're talking about Shedeur Sanders. Once projected as a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, he slipped out of the first round entirely. So, what happened? Why did Sanders drop in the draft? Here's everything you need to know.



Why did Sanders drop in the draft?

Leading up to the 2025 draft, Shedeur Sanders was widely projected to go as early as the No. 3 pick to the New York Giants or at No. 9 with the New Orleans Saints. However, both teams passed on taking quarterbacks and opted for players who could help in other areas.

Now, there's no single confirmed reason for Sanders dropping in the draft — but we think it's safe to assume it reflects the overall opinion of the 2025 quarterback class. This year's group hasn't been seen as particularly strong, so it's likely that most, if not all NFL teams aren't prioritizing selecting a quarterback to lead their organization.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers seriously considered taking Shedeur but ultimately went with defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. Then, the Giants traded back into the first round at No. 25 — but chose Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart over Shedeur.

Shedeur Sanders has since responded to missing out on the first round. His father, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, shared a clip on Instagram of his QB son admitting that the draft hasn't been going according to plan — but he's remaining optimistic.

"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible. I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire," Shedeur stated. "Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand, we on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We going to be happy regardless. Legendary."

Earlier in the day, Shedeur had posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) that gained a lot of traction as the night unfolded: "I'm built for whatever today may bring," he wrote.

Will Johnson also fell out of the first round of the NFL draft.

Shedeur Sanders wasn't the only surprise fall in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft — Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, once seen as a top-10 talent, also went unselected.

Michigan Star CB Will Johnson has officially fallen out of the 1st Round.



He finished his Michigan career with more Pick 6’s than TDs allowed & was the Defensive player of the game in the 2024 National Title. pic.twitter.com/mnVtIquLGc — College Football Report (@CFBRep) April 25, 2025