Inside Travis Hunter's Controversy With His Fiancee, Leanna Lenee The couple met as teenagers and got engaged in February 2024.

College football star Travis Hunter’s career in sports seems to be written in the stars. In December 2024, the Colorado Buffaloes’ star player earned the Heisman trophy during his junior year at the University of Colorado Boulder. Travis is predicted to have a promising career in the NFL.

While Travis likely wants the mainstream attention to focus on his blossoming career, his personal life has stepped into the forefront. Since his Heisman trophy win, all eyes have been on his relationship with his longtime love, Leanna Lenee. Though the young pair isn’t married, Travis and Leanna are engaged and have already weathered many storms as they navigate plenty of opinions. Here’s what to know about the athlete’s romance.

Travis Hunter and his fiancee, Leanna Lenee, are expected to get married in May 2025.

Travis and Leanna’s relationship began when they were both in college. In a since-deleted March 2024 TikTok reported by People, she reflected on their time together, which started when she was 19 and he was 18. While Travis was ready to lock their relationship down in 2021, Leanna was hesitant and didn’t officially become his girlfriend until 2022.

“What it feels like when God allows you to meet the man of your dreams at 19 and every night together for the past three years has felt like a sleepover with your best friend,” she said while sharing a video of them eating takeout. Leanna and Travis have discussed their relationship on many platforms, including their joint YouTube channel, “Travis and Leanna.” In February 2024, the couple made it official when he proposed to her with a dazzling ring featuring a diamond band. The couple is expected to get married in May 2025, so long as fans don’t cause them to part ways.

Travis Hunter's fans believe he needs to break up with his fiancee, Leanna Lenee.

Although Travis and Leanna seem happy together, fans of the athlete aren’t so convinced. In 2024, several clips of the couple circulated that made it appear they weren’t so in love, including her being visibly upset at one of his November 2024 games and Travis’s coach, Deion Sanders, seemingly making Leanna stand up from her seat to congratulate her fiance on his Heisman Trophy.

Travis Hunter just deactivated his IG after an old vid resurfaced of his girl twerking on another man pic.twitter.com/ZfE6l2JUtW — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 23, 2024

The controversy surrounding the couple continued when a video of Leanna twerking in a rapper’s music video while wearing a schoolgirl’s uniform circulated on X (formerly Twitter). After the video made its rounds, Travis and Leanna didn’t address the controversy directly, though they deleted their social media accounts. However, before the controversy, the footballer informed fans that the comments about his fiancee hurt them both and caused her to drink too much and sleep away the “hurt” she endured.