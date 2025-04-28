Shedeur Sanders Apparently Upset NFL Teams During His Interviews Before the Draft The quarterback slid much further than many analysts expected. By Joseph Allen Published April 28 2025, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@shadeursanders

Prior to the start of the NFL draft, many projected that Shedeur Sanders would be one of the first three players off the board, and almost everyone thought he would get selected at some point in the first round. Instead, he fell all the way to the fifth round where he was selected by the Cleveland Browns.

Given that historic slide, there's already been plenty of reporting about what factors may have contributed to it other than his potential limitations on the field. One of the most common reports suggested that Shedeur has something of an attitude problem. Here's what we know about that allegation.

Does Shedeur Sanders have an attitude problem?

The allegations about Shedeur's attitude stem from reports that he bombed interviews with several teams prior to the draft. a number of NFL reporters have made claims along the same line, with CBS saying that the former Colorado quarterback intentionally "sandbagged" interviews with teams that he had no interest in playing for. The reporting said that Shedeur didn't give his all in some of the meetings, which "rubbed some teams the wrong way."

That reporting was backed up by other sources, including Todd McShay, who said that Shedeur was seen as "brash" during some interviews, and seemed to be underprepared for others. Despite his high draft stock in the media, five quarterbacks were taken off the board before him, which naturally led some to suspect that the reason for his slide had more to do with his personality than with his achievements in college, which were solid.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic contradicted those reports, though, saying that most talent evaluators across the league were "more concerned with Sanders's talent than anything off the field." Howe added that "the personality nitpicks wouldn't be an issue if he had put together better tape." While we may never know the motivation behind so many teams passing him repeatedly, it seems distinctly possible that it varies from team to team.

Manee fuck the Epstein Files, give me the Shadeur interview tape. — has Shedeur Sanders got drafted yet? (@HasShedeur_) April 26, 2025 Source: Twitter/@HasShedeur_

What's also true, though, is that Shedeur's slide is a reflection of what the league thinks of his talent and their belief that there were more than 100 players in this draft who were either better than him or better fit what their team needs. That's not to say that the NFL has never been wrong about the talent of a quarterback.

Tom Brady was selected with the 199th overall pick and went on to become the best quarterback in the history of the NFL, and he's not the only story of a late-round pick proving everyone wrong. At this point, though, Shedeur will just have to do that on the field, earning both a position on the Browns' roster and then eventually a chance to start.