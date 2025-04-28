Shedeur Sanders Brushed Off NFL Draft Prank Call: "It Was a Childish Act" Shedeur Sanders was the target of a prank call during the 2025 NFL Draft. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 28 2025, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @ shedeursanders / @shilosanders

What was supposed to be a special moment for Shedeur Sanders quickly spiraled into chaos. Somehow, the star quarterback's private phone number was leaked, leading to an uncomfortable incident on the second day of the 2025 NFL draft.

As he continued to go undrafted through the second day, a video emerged on social media showing Shedeur Sanders receiving a prank call. Here's what you need to know, including the identity of the person behind the prank call.

Shedeur Sanders was the target of a prank call during the NFL Draft.

In the video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Shedeur Sanders was seen receiving a phone call from someone pretending to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

"It's been a long wait, man," the caller told Shedeur. "We're going to take you with our next pick right here, man, but you're going to have to wait a little bit longer, man. Sorry about that."

An NFL official said the league is looking into how Shedeur Sanders’ private number was leaked and then used for this prank call: pic.twitter.com/h5P1CIIQlI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2025

The person then abruptly hung up the phone, leaving Shedeur visibly confused. He then turned to the crowd at his draft party, asking, "What does that mean?" Some partygoers suggested he might have been pranked, which only left Shedeur more bewildered.

However, after the quarterback was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, Shedeur addressed the prank call with reporters from the Cleveland area and said that it didn't affect him in the slightest.

"It didn't really have an impact on me," Shedeur said, per ESPN. "Because it was just like, I mean, OK, like I don't feed into negativity or I don't feed into that stuff. You've seen on Deion [Sanders] Jr.'s YouTube video. My reaction to it, I don't — it is what it is. I think of course it is childish. Of course, I feel like it was a childish act, but everybody does childish things here and there."

Who prank called Shedeur Sanders?

As it turns out, the person who prank called Shedeur Sanders was Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. According to sources who spoke with ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL is investigating how Shedeur's private phone number was leaked.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 27, the Falcons explained that Jax Ulbrich wrote down the number from his father's open iPad while visiting his parents' home, intending to use it later for a prank call. "The Atlanta Falcons do not condone this behavior and send our sincere apologies to Shedeur Sanders and his family, who we have been in contact with to apologize to, as well as facilitate an apology directly from Jax to the Sanders family."

Later that day, Jax took to Instagram and issued a public apology. In his post, he described his action as "completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful."