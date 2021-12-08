Did the Latest iOS Update Move Your Search Bar to the Bottom of the Screen? Here’s How to Fix It

Picture this: The year is 2040. I am handing my child their first iPhone, the iPhone 54X. I show my child all of the apps that Meta has created, as well as how to browse the internet with their phone. I ask them to try typing a website or search term in. They head to the bottom of the screen and start keying away. I laugh. I feel old. I become nostalgic.

“I remember when the search bar was located at the top of the screen,” I’ll say.