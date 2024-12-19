Everybody's Favorite Duck Daddy Is Going Offline for a Bit — What Is up With TooTurntTony? "I am beyond happy I was able to share my life with y'all." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 19 2024, 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tooturnttony

Fans of social media influencer TooTurntTony are desperate for answers after he posted an alarming update to TikTok on Dec. 18, 2024. His real name is Anthony Dawson but he also goes by Duck Daddy, due to his pet duck named Baby Girl. He burst onto the social media scene in January 2020 and it didn't take long for folks to fall for his love of animal conservation. Baby Girl is always by his side while the two have rescued countless animals in the wild. The adventures are adventuring.

TooTurntTony has also dabbled in comedic sketches, pranks on his long-suffering family, and of course brand partnerships. Sadly, TooTurntTony might be offline for a while and it has nothing to do with a self-care break from social media. Why is TooTurntTony in court? Here's what we know.

Why is TooTurntTony in court? It doesn't sound good.

In a photo carousel that features a black and white photo of Tony, his mother, and Baby Girl, the conservation activist dropped a huge bomb on TikTok. "Not the 2024 season finale I was hoping for," he wrote, "but today I find myself in federal district court." Tony goes on to say that he can't provide any details but will probably not be able post for a little while. "I am beyond happy I was able to share my life with y'all," said Tony.

Naturally, the comments section lit up with concerned posts from Tony's fans. The majority of the responses were demands for more information which Tony clearly cannot share. Most people were just hoping he was going to be OK. There was also some speculation as to what this could be about. One TikTok user said they stalked his Instagram comments and saw someone suggest it might have something to do with an alleged illegal shark poaching incident from January 2024.

TooTurntTony may be in court in relation to a shark poaching charge.

Speaking of Instagram, Tony uploaded the same mysterious message to his grid as well as his Stories. Someone commented under the main post that they looked up Tony's case in Lee County and this could back up the shark poaching theory. He is being charged with a second-degree misdemeanor for violating Statute 379.401 in relation to "the removal of a sandbar shark from the water back in January." This is usually handled by a fine which means Tony is really milking it. The drama is dramatic.