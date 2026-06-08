Ali Velshi Signs Off From MS NOW's 'Velshi' — Here's Where You'll See Him Next “Today is the last episode of ‘Velshi’. By Jennifer Farrington Updated June 8 2026, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/MS NOW

Award-winning journalist Ali Velshi signed off from MS NOW’s Velshi for the final time on June 7, 2026, ending the show's more than six-year run. Velshi premiered on Feb. 15, 2020, and over the years covered major world events, including wars, impeachments, politics, the COVID-19 pandemic, and everything in between.

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But during the June 7 broadcast, Velshi revealed that "today is the last episode of Velshi," leaving many viewers wondering why he's stepping away from the program and what's to come next. Here's everything to know about his career transition.

Why is Velshi leaving MSNBC?

Source: YouTube/MS NOW Ali Velshi isn't leaving MSNBC, rather, he's moving to a new show.

Ali Velshi isn't leaving MS NOW (formerly MSNBC). Rather, he's transitioning into a new role with the network. So, any rumors about him being fired or quitting can be put to rest. Velshi's time on the show named after him, Velshi, came to an end on June 7, 2026, with the journalist giving his final sign-off and looking back at some of his most memorable moments.

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He'll now take on a new role at MS NOW with a new show and a new time slot. Velshi's move is part of larger network changes that are paving the way for other hosts to get their own shows. As a result, several time slots are being filled with new faces. So, where is Velshi going next? Here's where you can catch him now.

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Where is Ali Velshi going?

Velshi will remain at MS NOW and take on the role of host of the late-night show The 11th Hour, which was previously hosted by Stephanie Ruhle. He'll assume his new role on June 15, 2026, with episodes airing at 11 pm ET Monday through Friday. So while you won't be able to watch Velshi on the weekends anymore, viewers will actually be getting more of the journalist. His new role expands his schedule from two days a week to five.

Since Velshi will be taking over The 11th Hour, Ruhle will move to a new morning time slot from 9 to 11 am, where she'll cover politics and money. Morning Joe is also getting some changes, returning to a three-hour format that will air from 6 to 9 am. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan Lemire will co-anchor the 8 am hour after previously co-anchoring the 9 am hour. Another change coming to the network involves Alicia Menendez, who co-hosts The Weeknight.

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Hey friends. Signed off of @VelshiMSNBC today but I’m not going far. I’m taking the helm of @11thHour Mon through Friday starting June 15. Please join me there. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) June 7, 2026

She's joining the daytime lineup full-time with a new slot from noon to 2 pm. The show is also scaling back its Monday airtime from two hours to one, with Chris Hayes anchoring Mondays at 8 pm. As for Velshi's former weekend time slot, it will now be filled by Jacob Soboroff from 10 am to 1 pm. Since that overlaps with Chris Jansing's current hours, Jansing will move into a new role as chief political reporter, while Ana Cabrera will depart the channel.