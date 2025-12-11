Wild Waves Is Closing Just Shy of Its 50th Year — Why Is the Theme Parking Shutting Down? "Every park closure slings mud on the bright and varied tapestry of this hobby, and for that alone we should all hang our heads for a moment of silence." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 11 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Youtube/Coaster Studios

It's safe to say that for most people in the United States, 2025 has been a trying year. When the going gets tough, it's helpful to find joy wherever one can. Theoretically, a person can always have a good time at an amusement park. Heck, amusement is in the name. Sadly when it comes to theme parks, 2025 was a big year for seeing the shuttering of a few faves.

We're not going to pretend that the price of entry for most major amusement parks is anywhere close to reasonable. When all is said and done, a family can probably spend close to a thousand dollars at a regular family park. Before Six Flags America closed in November 2025, a single ticket could cost anywhere from $55 to $90. Perhaps money is why Wild Waves is closing. The popular Seattle park has been in operation since 1977 but will close its doors after the 2026 season. Here's what we know.

Wild Waves is closing for financial reasons.

According to a press release from Premier Parks, LLC, who owns Wild Waves, the park is closing for financial reasons. "We are thankful for our guests, team members, and the community of Federal Way for supporting Wild Waves and creating so many thrills and great memories with families and friends,” said Kieran Burke, President and Owner of Premier Parks, before delivering the harsh news.

"Unfortunately, the rising cost of ongoing operations since reopening after the COVID shutdown has generated millions in losses, which forces us to discontinue operations at the end of our 2026 season," explained Kieran. "Wild Waves will be open for business beginning in May with our thrilling rides, refreshing waterpark fun throughout the summer, and our popular Fright Fest Halloween celebration, concluding with the park closing on Nov. 1, 2026."

It's unclear what's next for the property, but many people will miss Wild Waves.

Jeff Stock owns the property where Wild Waves has existed since 1977. In the press release, Jeff expressed his gratitude for the longstanding partnership he had with Premiere Parks. "We recognize the deep history and emotional connection many residents have with the park, and we are committed to ensuring a respectful transition while planning a project that will bring meaningful, lasting benefits to the area," said Jeff. Plans for the site are still in preliminary stages.

Over on the r/rollercoasters Subreddit, there were a ton of comments about the closing of Wild Waves. One Reddit user was glad they still had one more year with the park. "I am just starting to reconnect with roller coasters and theme parks after a long hiatus," wrote u/good4steve. "I have not been to Wild Waves yet. I would be kicking myself if I missed one of the parks in my backyard."