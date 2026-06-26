Golf Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Wyndham Clark — Here’s Why "I'm hoping I can win back the fans that I had." By Mark Pygas Published June 26 2026, 1:53 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Wyndham Clark has quickly become one of the most recognizable names in professional golf, but not just because of his success on the course. Following his breakout year in 2023, when he won his first PGA Tour title in May and his first championship at the U.S. Open the following month, the golfer has been involved in several controversies.

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Wyndham Clark damaged lockers at the 2025 U.S. Open during an emotional outburst

Source: MEGA

Following a disappointing finish at the 2025 U.S. Open in Oakmont, Clark damaged several lockers in what he called a "moment of rage." Photos of the damage quickly circulated on social media, with Clark responding to a question about the incident this year.

"I've gotten a lot of grief since last year, rightfully so," Clark said. "The thing that's unfortunate is that's not who I am, what happened last year. I'm hoping I can win back the fans that I had or some new fans because it was a terrible incident."

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🚨🥾🚪 #NEW: Wyndham Clark allegedly damaged several lockers in the change room at Oakmont Country Club following a missed cut, per @TronCarterNLU. Additionally, Clark recently destroyed a T-mobile sign at the PGA Championship not long ago.



Is this behaviour acceptable? pic.twitter.com/xJT5GlkxWD — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 15, 2025

"I really feel like I can show people that I'm fun and outgoing, I'm fierce, competitive, love the game, respect the game, and I just had a bad moment. Hopefully, I can win those people back. I definitely feel like I'm in a better place. Hopefully a great weekend and great rest of the year, maybe I'll gain all those fans back."

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Wyndham Clark's outbursts aren't confined to the locker room.

Is it time for the PGA Tour and majors to make fines public?



Wyndham Clark with a super dangerous club throw. Breaks his driver.



They get fined for this, but it’s all kept secret to protect the players. Another problem with a player-run sport.pic.twitter.com/xKPeiVdzcM — Rick Golfs (@Top100Rick) May 18, 2025

Clark has also been criticized for his behaviour on the green. For a sport that typically prides itself on composure and etiquette, the golfer has been known to throw clubs after bad shots, display emotional reactions after missed putts, and more. The behavior has led many fans to encourage golfing tournaments to start fining players who behave inappropriately.

"Me when my buddy says he’s not a Wyndham Clark fan because of his character, but I know he’s a huge Tiger Woods fan," one person tweeted before another added, "As the old heads used to say, Id rather have a sister in a wh--ehouse than Wyndham Clark win this tournament."

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More recently, Wyndham Clark got involved in a public beef with Baker Mayfield.

I hate baker mayfield — Wyndham Clark (@Wyndham_Clark) December 3, 2016

Clark triumphed at Shinnecock over the weekend amid a chorus of boos for his past behavior. After the victory, an old tweet in which the golfer expressed his hatred of NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield quickly resurfaced. Clark recently appeared on an episode of the Pardon My Take podcast to address the speculation.

Wyndham Clark hates Baker Mayfield for good reason pic.twitter.com/51eE4e44U9 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) June 24, 2026