Social Media Platform X Experiences Widespread Outage — Here's What We Know On Monday, March 10, 2025, thousands of X (formerly Twitter) users are reporting that the social media platform is down. By Allison DeGrushe Updated March 10 2025, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: X

It's the start of a new week, and for many, the only way to kick it off is by spending those few morning minutes scrolling through social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter). But this time, that routine hit a snag.

On Monday, March 10, 2025, thousands of X users reported that the social media platform is down. Here's everything you need to know, including the reasons behind the outage.

twitter was down for like 30 minutes and i felt my world collapsing — lara (@silqco) March 10, 2025

Why is X down?

As of now, the exact reason for X's outage on Monday, March 10, remains unclear. A spokesperson for the platform has yet to comment on the situation, and even X owner Elon Musk has not addressed the issue on his own X page.

Given the lack of official explanation so far, we're left in the dark about the cause. Rest assured, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates if and when any public statements regarding the outage are made.

Is twitter down or it’s just me pic.twitter.com/x1GfAy2VLH — Julianna 𐚁 (@bgtangaggedme) March 10, 2025

According to data from outage-tracking website Downdetector.com, more than 21,000 users in the United States and 10,800 in the United Kingdom reported issues with X on March 10. The majority of reports — nearly 60 percent — came from users experiencing problems with the app. Around 31 percent of the outage reports were related to difficulties using X’s website.

Fortunately, the popular social media platform seemed to return to normal a little after 6:00 a.m. EST. By 6:22 a.m. EST, the number of reported outages had dropped significantly to just 438. In total, X was down for roughly 45 minutes before it was restored, bringing a quick end to the disruption for most users.

X went down again at around 10:00 a.m. EST on March 10.

However, by nearly 10:00 a.m. EST, more than 40,000 outage reports were filed, signaling a recurrence of the issue. As with the earlier reports, 57 percent of the complaints came from app users, and 33 percent were from those struggling to access the website.

In the wake of the outages, many users took to alternative social media platforms to vent their frustrations or, in some cases, joke about the situation. BlueSky user Shashank Joshi (@shashj.bsky.social‬) quipped that their productivity actually increases whenever X goes down. They shared a gif of a black cat typing rapidly on a laptop with the caption, "My productivity when X goes down." Honestly, can't say we blame them!

Eliot Higgins (‪@eliothiggins.bsky.social‬) also chimed in, saying, "Bad morning for Elon Musk, with both X and TSLA down," alongside a photo of the Tesla Inc. stock, which had plummeted 6.86 percent in just a single day.

And on the morning of NFL Free Agency... X is down. — Andrew Siciliano (@andrewsiciliano.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 6:02 AM

Other X users flocked to Reddit to share their own experiences with the outage. One user wrote, "I can read tweets, but the comments won’t load," expressing how frustrating it was to be able to see posts without being able to engage with them. Another person added that they "can't [even] click the login page," highlighting the extent to which even basic functionality was disrupted for some users.