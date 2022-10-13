Why Isn't 'LEGO Masters' on Tonight? Twitter Is Melting Down
People are serious when it comes to LEGO Masters. And, people are serious about watching their shows at the scheduled times. So when folks at home turned their TVs to Fox on Oct. 12, 2022, to tune into competition series — only to discover a baseball game between the Phillies and the Braves airing in its place — they were both confused and seriously pissed.
So what happened, exactly? Why was Fox showing an MLB game at such an odd time? Let's take a closer look.
Why isn't 'LEGO Masters' on tonight?
Basically, Game 2 of the series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves was delayed for rain on Oct. 12. This pushed back the start time to 7:30 p.m. EST — about three hours after the game was supposed to have started, according to CBS Sports.
As you can imagine, this put Fox in a pickle. That's because the network was also set to air a Padres-Dodgers game starting at 8:37 p.m. EST.
Ultimately, Fox programming was switched around to accommodate both games — much to the chagrin of dedicated LEGO Masters (and The Masked Singer) fans.
'LEGO Masters' fans took to Twitter to air their grievances on Oct. 12, 2022.
When LEGO Masters fans unexpectedly found baseball on Fox at 9 p.m. EST instead of their beloved show dedicated to plastic bricks, they blew off some steam via Twitter. One peeved viewer tweeted: "Dammit , baseball isn’t supposed to be on @FOXTV I’m missing LEGO MASTERS!!! I wanna see grown adults play with LEGOs!"
Will 'LEGO Masters' still be on tonight?
It was unclear for a while whether the episode scheduled for Oct. 12 would still air on the same day — or whether Fox would reschedule it for a later date. Unfortunately, the official Twitter account of LEGO Masters shared the bad news: the episode would not be happening after all.
Catch new episodes of LEGO Masters Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.