Why Isn't 'LEGO Masters' on Tonight? Twitter Is Melting Down

Basically, Game 2 of the series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves was delayed for rain on Oct. 12. This pushed back the start time to 7:30 p.m. EST — about three hours after the game was supposed to have started, according to CBS Sports.

As you can imagine, this put Fox in a pickle. That's because the network was also set to air a Padres-Dodgers game starting at 8:37 p.m. EST.