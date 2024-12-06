Home > FYI There's a Reason Why You Don't See Rudolph in Most Christmas Movies or TV Specials There are ways TV shows and movies get around using the famous red-nosed reindeer. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 6 2024, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: NBC

Almost everyone (or, really, possibly everyone) knows the name Rudolph in reference to the famed Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. He's the star of his own Christmas TV movie, after all, and according to his song, he alone guided Santa on his sleigh on "one foggy Christmas Eve." But why isn't Rudolph in any other Christmas movies?

He is among the other flying reindeer in the song that's also named after this famous reindeer. But in movies where Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, and all the other usual suspects are in attendance, Rudolph isn't there. He isn't even mentioned. And, it turns out, there's a reason why you don't see Rudolph in other Christmas movies.



Why isn't Rudolph in any other Christmas movies?

Rudolph and his red nose are copyrighted and protected in a way that prevents other movies and even TV shows from using his likeness and name for holiday stories. The copyright reportedly ends in 2034. But until then, you aren't likely to see Rudolph and his iconic red nose in new Christmas movies or new holiday episodes of TV shows. But that doesn't mean pop culture hasn't figured out a way around this.

LEGO found a way around the no Rudolph rule.

There are no official LEGO sets that feature a reindeer named Rudolph with a red nose and sleigh behind him. But there is a small set called Santa's Sleigh Ride. The set includes pieces to make Santa, a sled, one reindeer, and two gifts to place in the back of the sled. The reindeer has a brown nose that is detailed in the instruction booklet.



But the set comes with a round red piece that can also fit onto Rudolph's nose, to go over the brown one. In the instructions and on the package, the round red LEGO piece is used as a bow for a gift on Santa's sleigh. But it seems to be one way to get around the whole copyright issue for kids who want to make a Rudolph LEGO.

'Spongebob' features a different reindeer in a Christmas episode.

Spongebob might be the last animated show you would expect to feature a holiday special, but there is a Christmas episode where Spongebob travels to the North Pole and encounters Santa's reindeer, including "Bludolph." And yes, he is a reindeer with a blue nose instead of a red one.



Maybe eventually, shows like Spongebob and even movies can feature the red-nosed reindeer we all know and love. But we can all appreciate the 'wink wink, nudge nudge' of it all when it comes to Spongebob and other shows or movies sneaking in their own version of Rudolph.

'The Santa Clause' only features the other eight reindeer.