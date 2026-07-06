Why Thrifters Are Threatening to Quit Depop Over New Marketplace Fees
Brisbane-based Depop seller Nikki Pinter is considering leaving the platform entirely after its latest fee restructuring, warning the changes will make it financially unviable for sellers to continue using the site.
Brisbane-based Depop seller Nikki Pinter is considering leaving the platform entirely after its latest fee restructuring, warning the changes will make it financially unviable for sellers to continue using the site.
Pinter joined Depop over 18 months ago with a goal to earn income from thrifting, buying secondhand pieces from local rummage sales and reselling them on the platform. At her peak, she turned a $10 rummage sale filler bag into $700 after listing the individual garments online.
Over the past two months, however, her sales have plummeted to $15. On one recent transaction, after deducting platform fees and postage, she was left with $3 in profit.
Nikki Pinter Warns Depop Fee Changes Will Push Sellers to the Edge
The frustration comes after Depop announced a restructured fee model, effective July 22, in which the seller fee is removed and replaced with a buyer-facing charge. Under the new structure, buyers will be charged a 5% marketplace fee plus an additional flat rate of $1 per transaction.
The countermove came days after rival platform Vinted launched in Australia on July 1.
Pinter said buyers were already negotiating aggressively on prices before the fee change, and now she expects the trend to worsen as shoppers factor the new buyer fee into their offers.
"The consumer already doesn't want to spend that much money. Everyone's looking for a bargain, that's what these platforms are for,” she said. "I've got friends as well who are trying to sell, and just no offers come through unless it's $5. People want it cheaper than the op shops.”
The announcement triggered backlash on social media.
One X user wrote, “WHAT is a Depop fee omg! Are they charging you for using the app to buy stuff? Would they rather you just shop somewhere else instead?”
Another user commented, “They basically robbed almost a whole $10 just for selling on their site.. its insane. thats 10% and if it was boosted another 8% stacked. Bouta move to eBay atp.”
A third user wrote, “Depop you think this is funny I had to pay a 70 dollar boosting fee.” “Why is there depop fees why do u need my 10%,” another wrote simply.
Depop has defended the restructure. In a statement to Yahoo Lifestyle, the company said the marketplace fee would fund platform improvements including customer support, secure payments and fraud prevention.
“The Marketplace fee allows us to continue investing in the platform and supports the buyer experience by funding 24/7 customer support, secure payments, and fraud detection and prevention, so buyers can shop with confidence knowing there's always help available if something goes wrong,” the statement said.