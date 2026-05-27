Depop Is Suddenly Offering Free Shipping — Why and How Long It Will Last "Is this permanent?" By Jennifer Farrington Published May 27 2026, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Depop

The online shopping marketplace Depop is arguably one of the best shopping apps out right now. Not only does it allow folks to list their unwanted used items for sale, but it also gives shoppers a cheaper way to upgrade their wardrobe. From high-quality brand-name jeans and T-shirts to shoes and dresses, Depop’s inventory is vast and, for the most part, pretty affordable since many of the items are secondhand.

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But the app does have one major downfall — shipping costs. A $5 shirt can quickly turn into a $13 purchase, and a $10 pair of jeans can easily jump to $20, essentially defeating the purpose of thrifting (and trying to save money). But word on the street is that Depop is now offering free shipping, and people are trying to figure out why, and whether the offer is available to all app users. Here’s what we know.

Why is Depop offering free shipping right now?

As of the end of May 2026, Depop is offering free shipping on items listed on the platform in the U.S. That means shoppers are only required to pay the price of the item, tax, and the marketplace fee. With shipping now free, it’s a big win for those who have dozens of saved items under their “likes” tab in the app but weren’t going through with the purchases because of shipping costs.

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While that may be true, the question remains why free shipping is being offered on Depop in the first place, especially since an incentive like this rarely happens on the app, and more importantly, how long it will last. Well, here’s what Depop has said about it. As of May 27, 2026, Depop states in its Instagram bio that “DEPOP SHIPPING IS NOW FREE IN THE U.S.”

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Since there hasn’t been any press releases addressing the change or how long it will last, the Instagram bio update suggests the shift toward removing shipping costs in the U.S. is more permanent, though users will have to wait and see how long it actually sticks. It’s also unclear who will be forced to eat the shipping costs now, be it Depop itself or sellers, since shipping is expensive and no one expects that the platform to cover those costs.

Since Depop hasn’t disclosed many details beyond the update it provided in its Instagram bio, one theory as to why the online fashion marketplace is offering free shipping on U.S. orders could be tied to its recent acquisition by eBay Inc.

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Depop was purchased by eBay Inc. in 2026.

The move to remove shipping costs on Depop in the U.S. in May 2026 could be a way the platform is celebrating its recent acquisition, or it could simply be tied to the transition itself. At this point, though, it’s not clear whether it’s a permanent change or a temporary promo.