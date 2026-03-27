Shopkick Appears to Have Suddenly Vanished, Leaving Users Wondering What Happened Users say the app disappeared overnight. Now, both shoppers and employees are trying to piece together what went wrong. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 27 2026, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@saving_withmichelle

If you’ve ever used Shopkick, you know how easy it is to rack up points just by doing everyday shopping. Whether you are scanning items in-store or uploading receipts after a purchase, the points roll in with ease. It’s no surprise it was a lot of people’s favorite side hustle when it came to earning a little extra cash.

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This, however, is exactly why so many people panicked when they woke up one morning and Shopkick had suddenly vanished. On March 26, 2026, without a word of warning, both the app and website were suddenly gone. Naturally, users ran to just about every social media platform in panic as they asked the same question: What happened to Shopkick? Turns out, both users and employees were left blindsided by this sudden shutdown.

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What happened to Shopkick? The app and website suddenly went dark without warning.

The short answer is that Shopkick appears to have gone offline entirely. Users began reporting that both the app and website were no longer working. So far, there hasn’t been any official explanation. Much of what people think happened is coming from social media. On Reddit, one widely shared post claimed, “The company is gone. App is offline, website gone.” Even employees of Shopkick popped into the conversation.

One individual wrote, “Former employee here … I can confirm this is all true.” Another added that the shutdown came without warning. Now, some Reddit users pointed out that this was a situation where anyone could be claiming to be a former employee of the company. So, the comments from former employees were urged to be viewed as unofficial. They, however, were coming in as waves with everyone saying variations of the same thing.

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Shopkick is dead and took everyone’s money with them 😭😭



No email. No warning. All gone.



I pulled out last summer and people told me I was overreacting.



How’s that looking now?



PSA: if you use ANY rewards apps like Fetch, Ibotta, etc, cash out TODAY before they steal it too. pic.twitter.com/22ZfW1siGI — Cam (@CamHustles) March 26, 2026

Shopkick disappearing sparked a strong reaction from both users and employees.

For users, the biggest concern has been rewards. Some immediately worried about losing what they had earned. One person bluntly wrote, “Well. There goes my money.” Others questioned the timing. “Why would they come out with the super kicks last week and then close this week?” one user asked.

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At the same time, many reactions turned toward the people behind the app. Replies like “Sorry this happened to you” and “It sucks to be so blindsided.” For the most part, users felt growing sympathy for employees who appeared to be caught in the same situation.

@Shopkick what's wrong with your app? I tried connecting on my wifi and the store wifi. I've rebooted my phone and checked for updates on the app. Click the picture for a better view. pic.twitter.com/5yqYx0843F — Sandy Burton (@ThatGirlSandyB) March 26, 2026

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That sense of being blindsided shows up even more clearly on LinkedIn. Several individuals who say they worked at Shopkick described an abrupt end. One person wrote, “I logged on to work this morning … Only to find out our app had shut down and everyone was let go.” Another shared that their time at the company ended “in a company-wide shutdown,” while others described the news as something that “hit fast” and without warning.

The situation reminds users of how fickle and fleeting reward apps can be.

As the situation unfolded, some users shifted from reacting to offering advice. Across Facebook and Reddit, many warned others not to leave rewards sitting too long. “Always redeem as soon as you have enough points,” one user wrote. Another added, “Apps are NOT savings accounts.” Others have started looking for ways to recover losses. Some users said they’ve reached out to brands featured in Shopkick promotions, asking about rebates tied to purchases they made through the app.

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