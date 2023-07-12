Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Buys a Necklace for $6 at a Thrift Store, Finds Out It's Worth Over $50K! Finding something of value at a thrift store is nearly impossible. But one woman experienced a rare find worth more than some people’s salaries. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 12 2023, Updated 12:12 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images; Reddit

Long before the TikTok girlies were reinventing items they purchased at the thrift store as a trending sound played in the background, thrifting was and still is a popular hobby. Some folks travel nationwide to search for rare finds the previous owner likely saw no value in.

While many thrift items won’t cost a shopper much, a few consistent ones have found a treasure within the discount bins. One woman shared how she scored a diamond necklace worth way more than she bargained for. I mean, way more! Let’s see what happened to the lucky lady.

A shopper discovered a necklace she bought at a thrift store is worth thousands of dollars.

The best part about thrift shopping is you never know what you’ll stumble upon once you enter a shop. On Reddit, one user, u/tomorrows-forecast, had this experience after walking away with an emerald and gold diamond necklace with natural diamonds.

In the user’s original post in 2021, she wrote the necklace was her “best thrift find ever.” She posted the chain under the caption and told her community the necklace had “82 diamonds” total.

Amid the “oohs” and “ahhs” from fellow Reddit thrifters, the woman said she planned to appraise the necklace to see if the diamonds were authentic. Initially, the jeweler she went to estimated the chain at $2,000. The following year, the user updated her audience and said she had the necklace professionally appraised. After sending it to the company, the woman received a letter stating the actual price of the necklace was $45,000!

“It is 18k gold imported to France between 1893 and 1990,” she explained. “Other than that info, it is still a mystery. Stylistically, it looks European, and I would guess 1850–1910 for when it was actually made.” It isn't clear how the incredibly blessed shopper’s necklace made it to a thrift store. Nonetheless, she received plenty of comments from users who encouraged her to sell the necklace and keep the cash from the appraisal.

“Jesus. My whole undergrad right there,” one commenter informed the OP. “I'd sell so fast. Lucky you!” “OP is officially the winner of this sub. Congrats on the score!” another exclaimed.

The incredible thrift find landed on an episode of ‘Antiques Roadshow.’

Several months after sharing her necklace’s value on Reddit, the OP confirmed she still had it. In another update from 2022, the user posted a photo of her wearing the jewelry paired with a shirt with a plunging neckline.

Following her moment, the OP returned with another update in 2023. This time, she revealed that Antiques Roadshow contacted her about featuring the necklace on the show. In a post discussing the episode, the woman showed a screenshot of the feature.