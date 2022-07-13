Why Did TBS Pull 'Chad' Mere Hours Before the Season 2 Premiere? Let's Discuss the Tea

The premise surrounds dorky and socially awkward 14-year-old Persian boy Chad Amani as he embarks on a mission to become popular while simultaneously trying to understand his identity and deal with his mom's dating escapades.

"High school's gonna be different," Chad says in an "affirmation" to himself. "I'm gonna be respected by most students. I'm gonna kiss 10 different girls and all of them are gonna be okay with it. Who am I? I'm Chad." As you probably assumed, the messages in this affirmation didn't come to fruition.