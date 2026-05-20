Claressa Shields Speaks Out Against Most Valuable Promotions Ban: "I Stand on Integrity" "There is a difference between aggression and protection." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 20 2026, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@claressashields

Fans of Claressa Shields know that her boxing skills know no bounds. From holding 18 major world championships in various weight classes to becoming a multi-Olympic gold medalist, the 31-year-old is considered to be one of the most decorated boxers of all time.

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Aside from Claressa’s talent, she’s a woman who’s not one to mince words. She stands up for what she believes in and never cowers in the face of opposition. As such, she has found herself in some altercations over the years, from verbally sparring with rapper Remy Ma to boxing legend Laila Ali. However, her latest altercation may have an impact on her career, since she’s been banned from Most Valuable Promotions.

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Why was Claressa Shields banned from Most Valuable Promotions?

The 31-year-old was not banned from MVP due to a spat. Apparently, things took a physical turn. According to ESPN, Claressa had words with unified women's junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner at MVP MMA over the May 15, 2026 weekend. However, video from the event shows that the verbal spat intensified, leading Claressa to slap Alycia’s hand away during the heated exchange.

"MVP maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for hostile, threatening, or aggressive behavior toward fighters, staff, media, or guests at any of our events," the promotion stated on X. "Physical altercations outside the ring or cage are unacceptable in any MVP environment. MVP does not condone, tolerate, or accept Claressa Shields' behavior in that setting, and it reflects poorly on MVP and women's sports, which we have worked tirelessly to uplift."

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Claressa Shields has been banned from all MVP events after slapping Alycia Baumgardner at the Ronda Rousey fight 😳



Alycia says she’s also taking legal action pic.twitter.com/yC4kwCi0je — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 19, 2026

The statement continued: “Effective immediately, Claressa Shields is banned from all MVP events until further notice. There is a time and a place for fighter tension and banter, but to physically attack a fellow athlete while there as a guest inside a private VIP area is unacceptable."

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Alycia Baumgardner and Claressa Shields both took to social media to share their side of the story.

Of course, it didn’t take too long for Alycia to speak her peace on the situation. And according to her, she was threatened without provoking the incident.

Source: MEGA

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“The situation that occurred on Saturday was unprovoked and entirely consistent with the individual involved,” Alycia said. “While attending Most Valuable Promotions’ inaugural MMA event as a guest, I was physically assaulted without provocation.

She continued: "This behavior follows a continued pattern from someone who has publicly celebrated other fighters' brain injuries, initiated one-sided altercations at press conferences, and consistently displayed hostility toward other women. That conduct is unacceptable and should not be tolerated in any professional sport.''

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However, on Sunday, May 17, Claressa took to X to share her side. And it’s looking like a she-said, she-said situation.

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“I’m going to continue giving b----hes h--l respectfully. That lil a-- girl said, ‘I’ll beat your a-- right now’ after already disrespecting me. Now you're classy and playing victim. Can’t go around threatening people, take that and try and GET YOUR LICK BACK,” Claressa said on X.

Two days later, she followed up with a lengthy response to the situation, clarifying the type of boxer she is, and that the videos circulating “do not tell the full story.”

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I have dedicated my life to the sport of boxing. Through the grace of God I have been blessed. My talent has allowed me to undeniably take woman’s boxing to a new level. That doesn’t stop at the ring.



What circulated online does not tell the full story. Until now. I do not… pic.twitter.com/hoiLX6dI9v — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 19, 2026

“What circulated online does not tell the full story,” Claressa shared. “Until now. I do not condone violence. I never have. But I am also not someone who will stand in silence while continuously being verbally attacked, threatened, discriminated against, or assassinate my character. Nor will I allow the reality of disrespect turn into a narrative or talking point about colorism or envy.”

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She continued: “I stand on integrity. I stand on what I’ve built. I’m a champion. I carry that everywhere I go, not just in title, but in how I move, what I protect, and what I refuse to accept. I’ve fought too hard and come too far to let anyone rewrite my story or define my character.”