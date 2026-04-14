Why Was Flau'Jae Johnson Traded? The New WNBA Draftee Is Highly Sought After "I don’t have a lot of details to share." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 14 2026, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

All eyes were on the WNBA in light of the 2026 WNBA Draft. Fans were excited to see their favorite collegiate athletes make their dreams come true by joining one of the league’s 15 teams, especially given the new expansion.

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That said, many people expected LSU Tigers standout Flau’Jae Johnson to be one of the first athletes drafted. However, to much surprise, Flau’Jae was selected by the new organization, the Golden State Valkyries, as the No. 8 overall pick. And as quickly as the 22-year-old was selected, news spread that she was traded to the Seattle Storm.

Source: MEGA

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Why was Flau’Jae Johnson traded?

According to ESPN, it appears that Flau’Jae's trade to Seattle was part of a plan. Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin shared with the outlet that the trade was not a personal decision.

"Seattle and I had an agreement to trade picks prior to any athlete selection," Ohemaa told ESPN. "I want to be super clear about the draft: This had nothing to do with Flau'jae or any specific athlete selection."

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Source: MEGA

Interestingly, Storm general manager Talisa Rhea shared that the team has been eyeing Flau’Jae for a long time. "We didn't think that [Johnson] would be available at that point," Rhea said in a post-draft news conference. "We had been in conversations, and so, as we got closer to that pick, once it became a reality, just really excited."

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In exchange for Flau’Jae, Golden State was able to get the draft rights to Marta Suarez and a 2026 second-round pick, a move that had satisfied both parties.

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"Marta is fierce. She's fearless," Ohemaa said at a press conference via ESPN. "We have looked at her for a really long time ... She has a very high basketball IQ. Her high character is off the charts ... We felt like she would be a great fit."

Many fans believe that Flau’Jae being traded is better for her career.

As expected, many fans were confused and shocked by the trade. And while some fans believed that the move would chip away at Flau’Jae’s confidence, many know that the strategic move is a beneficial one for the star.

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“It happens, but I'm happy for her as she will have a better opportunity to get more playing time and be part of their rebuilding phase. She's a star and will have a tremendous impact on that organization,” one person shared on The Shade Room’s post about the trade. “This is a great fit for both players to grow & develop on their current level,” another person shared.

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“Not yall fighting over her in the locker room. We’re going to ball out in Seattle now,” an ecstatic fan shared. It’s a known fact that the Seattle Storm had unfortunately lost key members of their team. As a result, the team was in desperate need of guards to fill out their roster. In addition, Golden State were in need of center and power forward players, aka bigs, to make their roster complete.