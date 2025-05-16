Why Was NBC Series ‘Found’ Canceled After 2 Seasons? Inside the Decision ‘Found’ centered around a PR specialist and crisis manager who works with her team to find missing persons who have been forgotten by law enforcement. By Danielle Jennings Published May 16 2025, 1:19 p.m. ET Source: NBC

For television fans, this time of year can feel like an absolute bloodbath, as networks announce which shows have been renewed or canceled. However, 2025 has been particularly brutal as a number of TV favorites have reached their expiration dates, including NBC’s drama series Found.

Article continues below advertisement

Premiering in October 2023, Found centered around a PR specialist and crisis manager, portrayed by Shanola Hampton, who works with her team to find missing persons who have been forgotten by law enforcement.

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

Why was ‘Found’ canceled?

To sum it up, blame it on the NBA. NBC needed to clean house of its Tuesday night programming for NBA game coverage this fall, according to TVLine, and in 2026, the network will add a second night, Sundays, for more NBA action. This means that NBC will now air seven total hours of NBA coverage during the season beginning in the fall.

“We had a lot of shows that we had to pass on in order to put our schedule together,” Jeff Bader, President of Program Planning Strategy for NBCUniversal Entertainment, told the media during a recent press conference, per the outlet. “In the fall, the NBA is a huge priority for us. That is our biggest new show in the fall.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC

“We looked at what their performance was, week to week, episode to episode, on both linear and digital, to try and glean which ones we thought had the best ratings story,” he continued. “And then on the creative side, the creative teams did the same thing, [showing us] which ones have the best potential to capture a new audience.”

Article continues below advertisement

To show just how serious NBC is taking its NBA coverage, they have enlisted the iconic Michael Jordan as a special contributor during the season. “The initial plan is for Jordan to appear in taped segments during the season to provide analysis that will air during pregame shows or halftime shows,” the network said, according to CNBC. “How that evolves over time is still TBD.”

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

Could another network save ‘Found’ for a potential Season 3?

Per Variety, despite the show’s cancellation, there is still hope for fans of the series, as WBTV reportedly plans to shop the show to other networks for its continuation. As of now, there have been talks of which network where Found could land its second home, or if a streaming service could possibly be the next option for a potential Season 3.

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

Series cast member Gabrielle Walsh is apparently as optimistic as the show’s fans in finding another home for the show. She recently posted her thoughts on Instagram, writing “Let’s believe Found will find a new platform that says ‘WELCOME HOME.’”