Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE
Mandy Rose
Source: Instagram/@mandysacs

WWE Wrestler Mandy Rose Has Been Officially Released From Her Contract, so What Happened?

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

Dec. 16 2022, Updated 1:13 p.m. ET

The name Mandy Rose (real name: Amanda Rose Saccomanno) rings bells in the world of wrestling. The WWE star first gained attention after competing in the sixth season of 2015’s WWE Tough Enough. Mandy earned a second-place finish and signed with the company shortly after.

From there, her interesting run with the NXT women’s division began. Mandy flexed her skills solo for a few years before joining multiple tag teams, Absolution, Fire and Desire, and Toxic Attraction.

Article continues below advertisement

Mandy even won various matches, including the grand defeat of Raquel Rodriguez in the NXT Women's Championship during NXT's Halloween Havoc 2021.

However, it appears that her time with WWE has come to an end. So, why was Mandy Rose released from the WWE? Here’s everything that we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Mandy Rose was reportedly released from WWE due to explicit content being posted on her FanTime website page.

According to Fightful, Mandy Rose was officially released from WWE due to content posted on her FanTime website page reportedly violating the terms of her contract. Mandy's release was in effect as of Dec. 14, 2022. Keep in mind the news broke just a day after Mandy lost her NXT women’s championship title to Roxanne Perez.

The New York Post reports that WWE has decided to take disciplinary action or terminate stars that violate their terms regarding business relationships. The brand expects all deals to be presented and approved by them first.

Inside the Ropes shares that while the WWE was aware of Mandy's FanTime page, they became uncomfortable with the content being shared.

Article continues below advertisement

The New York Post shares that FanTime is a platform that’s similar to OnlyFans. Subscribers are charged $40 monthly to access rated-R and X-rated content. Recent posts shared on the page include a video of Mandy skinny dipping, along with intimate photos of herself and her fiancé, Tino Sabbatelli, in the shower, per the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, Mandy is in good spirits despite the news. In a new post on FanTime, via Inside the Ropes, Mandy broke her silence to fans about content on her site.

“Hey guys, thank you for all the messages,” Mandy shared. “I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up! ;)”

Article continues below advertisement

It appears that Mandy may have to rely on her FanTime page to recoup what she could have made from her WWE salary.

According to The SportsLite, Mandy took home around $150,000 a month, thanks to her yearly WWE salary of $2 million.

Luckily for Mandy, the star does have her FanTime page to fall back on.

Article continues below advertisement

Since there has been a growing trend of OnlyFans models and other NSFW content creators making bank from sharing racy photos and videos, we can assume that Many will be A-OK in the financial department.

Not to mention, Mandy’s career in NXT has allowed her to build a name for herself, which may result in possible brand partnerships down the line. Additionally, Mandy has already scored a partnership with Uber Eats for her donut business titled DaMandyz Donutz.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

NXT Serves as the Development Brand of WWE — What Does Its Name Stand For?

Sasha Banks and Naomi Were Suspended From the WWE, but Was Sasha Released?

WWE Star Rhea Ripley Pulls out of the 'Money in the Bank' Event, Is Replaced by Carmella

Latest WWE News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.