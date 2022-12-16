WWE Wrestler Mandy Rose Has Been Officially Released From Her Contract, so What Happened?
The name Mandy Rose (real name: Amanda Rose Saccomanno) rings bells in the world of wrestling. The WWE star first gained attention after competing in the sixth season of 2015’s WWE Tough Enough. Mandy earned a second-place finish and signed with the company shortly after.
From there, her interesting run with the NXT women’s division began. Mandy flexed her skills solo for a few years before joining multiple tag teams, Absolution, Fire and Desire, and Toxic Attraction.
Mandy even won various matches, including the grand defeat of Raquel Rodriguez in the NXT Women's Championship during NXT's Halloween Havoc 2021.
However, it appears that her time with WWE has come to an end. So, why was Mandy Rose released from the WWE? Here’s everything that we know.
Mandy Rose was reportedly released from WWE due to explicit content being posted on her FanTime website page.
According to Fightful, Mandy Rose was officially released from WWE due to content posted on her FanTime website page reportedly violating the terms of her contract. Mandy's release was in effect as of Dec. 14, 2022. Keep in mind the news broke just a day after Mandy lost her NXT women’s championship title to Roxanne Perez.
The New York Post reports that WWE has decided to take disciplinary action or terminate stars that violate their terms regarding business relationships. The brand expects all deals to be presented and approved by them first.
Inside the Ropes shares that while the WWE was aware of Mandy's FanTime page, they became uncomfortable with the content being shared.
The New York Post shares that FanTime is a platform that’s similar to OnlyFans. Subscribers are charged $40 monthly to access rated-R and X-rated content. Recent posts shared on the page include a video of Mandy skinny dipping, along with intimate photos of herself and her fiancé, Tino Sabbatelli, in the shower, per the outlet.
Interestingly, Mandy is in good spirits despite the news. In a new post on FanTime, via Inside the Ropes, Mandy broke her silence to fans about content on her site.
“Hey guys, thank you for all the messages,” Mandy shared. “I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up! ;)”
It appears that Mandy may have to rely on her FanTime page to recoup what she could have made from her WWE salary.
According to The SportsLite, Mandy took home around $150,000 a month, thanks to her yearly WWE salary of $2 million.
Luckily for Mandy, the star does have her FanTime page to fall back on.
Since there has been a growing trend of OnlyFans models and other NSFW content creators making bank from sharing racy photos and videos, we can assume that Many will be A-OK in the financial department.
Not to mention, Mandy’s career in NXT has allowed her to build a name for herself, which may result in possible brand partnerships down the line. Additionally, Mandy has already scored a partnership with Uber Eats for her donut business titled DaMandyz Donutz.