WWE Wrestler Mandy Rose Has Been Officially Released From Her Contract, so What Happened?

The name Mandy Rose (real name: Amanda Rose Saccomanno) rings bells in the world of wrestling. The WWE star first gained attention after competing in the sixth season of 2015’s WWE Tough Enough. Mandy earned a second-place finish and signed with the company shortly after.

From there, her interesting run with the NXT women’s division began. Mandy flexed her skills solo for a few years before joining multiple tag teams, Absolution, Fire and Desire, and Toxic Attraction.