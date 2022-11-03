Mei Was Temporarily Removed From the 'Overwatch 2' Roster — Here's Why

Between numerous reports of the game crashing, issues with online matchmaking, and players having trouble transferring their old Overwatch accounts to the new game, the long-awaited sequel is having a pretty rough start. In fact, some of the glitches have gotten so egregious that characters have to be removed from the roster while the team at Blizzard Entertainment tries to fix them.

One of those characters is fan-favorite Mei, but why was she removed from Overwatch 2?