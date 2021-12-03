It's Time to Send a Strongly Worded AIM Message to Maya and Anna — Here's Why 'Pen15' Is Ending

“The conceit of the show was that they think they’re in seventh grade forever. It is this extreme microscope. It’s, you know, interminable Hell," Maya told The New Yorker's Rachel Syme. While we agree that middle school is the reigning hellscape of all hellscapes, Pen15 acted as our Heaven of sorts. While we're sad to say goodbye, we'll watching all 25 episodes for years to come.

All Pen15 episodes are currently streaming on Hulu.