Don't Worry, 'Pen15' Fans, the Actor Who Plays Steve Is Not in High School IRL

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2B of Pen15.

The final season of Hulu's Pen15 is now here, and while we hate to see it go, we love to watch the end unfold. In its final few episodes, Steve, who was introduced in the first part of Season 2, becomes a significant figure in Anna and Maya’s lives.

Played by Chau Long, Steve is *different* from the other young characters because he’s closer to Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine’s real-life ages.