Soulja Boy Was Arrested During Traffic Stop In Los Angeles — His Fans Want to Know Why The rapper was arrested on Aug. 3, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 4 2025, 4:03 p.m. ET

Fans of "Pop Off" rapper Soulja Boy want to know why the recording artist was arrested during a traffic stop in Los Angeles, Calif., on Aug. 3, 2025.

According to ABC News, the artist — whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way — was a passenger inside the vehicle that was stopped by the Los Angeles Police Department a the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Genesee Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m., per KABC. The rapper was arrested at 2:50 a.m. and booked at the LAPD Wilshire Division precinct.



Why was Soulja Boy arrested during the traffic stop?

The "Sneaky Link 2.0" artist was arrested at the traffic stop for suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The LADP claimed that there was a firearm inside the vehicle, and they arrested DeAndre. He was booked at approximately 6 a.m. He was reportedly out celebrating his 35th birthday when he was arrested.

In 2017, Soulja Boy struck a deal for felony possession of an assault weapon charges he was facing after the police found guns at his home, including a Mini Draco AR-15, which is illegal, per TMZ. The artist was also on probation. At first, the artist pleaded not guilty and was facing four years in jail. However, under the deal, he pleaded no contest and received five years' probation plus 240 hours of community service.

The rapper was also not allowed to possess any deadly weapons, including fake guns, in the plea deal. He was also ordered to pay $235,900 in punitive damages in 2023 by a jury after he was tried for allegedly assaulting a woman at a party in 2019 at his home in Malibu. The woman was also awarded compensatory damages. According to the BBC, the artist was ordered to pay more than $4 million to another woman who accused him of sexual abuse and battery.

The woman claimed that he raped her on a regular basis and often kept her prisoner after. The unnamed woman and his former assistant sued the star, saying he regularly raped her and beat her. She also claimed that the "Squid Game" artist sometimes kept her as a prisoner. The rapper denied he'd abused her and insisted their relationship was consensual. However, the jury in a civil trial disagreed, and they found Soulja Boy liable for sexual assault, battery, and gender violence.

Representatives for the recording artist were contacted for comment, but they have not responded to any media requests as of yet. The Grammy Award-nominated rapper burst onto the music scene in 2007 with his album, "Soulja Boy Tell'em."

