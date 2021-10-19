Will the Sci-Fi Drama 'Y: The Last Man' Be Renewed or Canceled for Season 2?

It was in 2015 when FX first announced that the sci-fi drama Y: The Last Man was in development. The show finally premiered on Hulu via FX last month, and the 10-episode season will conclude in November. The post-apocalyptic show is based on the DC Comics acclaimed series written by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. A disastrous event occurs, decimating every mammal with a Y chromosome except for one cisgender man, Yorick Brown, played by Ben Schnetzer, and his pet monkey.

The series follows the survivors after the earth-shattering incident, who struggle as they try to restore all that was lost and the opportunity that lies ahead for them to build something even better. Over the years, the show has experienced many setbacks. Production delays, numerous creative changes, and the COVID-19 pandemic pushed production to start on Y: The Last Man in late 2020.

Unfortunately, Episode 10 will serve as the series finale because Y: The Last Man has already been canceled. Keep reading to find out why the show wasn't renewed for Season 2.

Why was 'Y: The Last Man' canceled after only one season?

The showrunner of Y: The Last Man, Eliza Clark, announced on Oct. 17 that the FX on Hulu show had been canceled. She took to social media to let fans of the series know that it has been canceled even before Season 1 ended. In her post, Eliza thanked the creative team and the network for their partnership on the venture. She also expressed that she hopes for the show to be able to continue on another network.

Eliza tweeted, "We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu Season 2 of Y: The Last Man. I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much more left to tell. Y: The Last Man is about gender, about how oppressive systems inform identity. We had a gender diverse team of brilliant artists, led by women at almost every corner of our production. Producers, writers, directors, cinematographers, production design, costume design, stunt coordination, and more."

She went on to say, "It is the most collaborative, creative, fulfilling, and beautiful thing I have ever been a part of. We don’t want it to end. FX has been an amazing partner. We have loved working with them, and we’re sad YTLM is not going forward at FX on Hulu. But we know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story. I have never experienced the remarkable solidarity of this many talented people. We are committed to finding Y its next home."

Eliza had previously stated that she saw the series going five or six seasons and may not see that due to the abrupt cancellation. Neither FX nor Hulu has made a statement on why Y: The Last Man was canceled so early, so it's unclear what led to the plug being pulled. The show had earned some positive reviews when it made its debut last month. Hopefully, the series will be saved by another network and will be renewed for Season 2.