Fans of 'Widow's Bay' Want to Know Where the Show Is Filmed in New England The show filmed in a few towns including Gloucester and Rockport, Mass. By Niko Mann Published May 7 2026, 10:23 p.m. ET Source: Apple TV

The new Apple TV comedy-horror series Widow's Bay has audiences talking. The show is set in a small New England island town called Widow's Bay, and Mayor Tom Loftis (played by Matthew Rhys) wants to make it the "next Martha’s Vineyard." Tom is a widow who who moved to the island with his late wife and son Evan (played by Kingston Rumi Southwick).

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Unfortunately for the mayor, a rumor that the island is cursed by a serial killer who murdered several teenage girls in the 1990s persists, and the town is riddled with superstition. Residents think that anyone born on the island will die if they go to the mainland, and several mysterious happenings occur as Tom tries to get tourists to come to the island. As expected, the filming locations piqued viewers' interest. So, where was it filmed?

Source: Apple TV

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Here's where 'Widow's Bay' is filmed.

Widow's Bay takes place in a small town on an island off the coast of New England, and according to Deadline, part of the show is filmed in Denver, Mass. Interior parts of the set were built at the New England Studios in Denver to ensure they looked authentic, and it also made the filming process easier than shooting in Hollywood. The show is also filmed in the towns of Gloucester and Rockport, Mass., as well as on the North Shore.

The show was created by Katie Dippold, Claudia Shin serves as an executive producer, and the show is directed by executive producer Hiro Murai. Katie said she was inspired for the tone of the show by her childhood visits to a haunted house in New Jersey. Years later, she was inspired again while visiting a Marblehead, Mass., diner that she said was, “very lived-in, cozy, nostalgic ... I kept wondering about what a place like this could hide, and what could happen if stirred."

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The show's set decorator is credited for the "haunted" Breakwater Inn.

Art director Peter Borck, set decorator Jennifer Engel, and production designer Steven Arnold were credited for their stellar work on the show and for making its visual landscape look so genuine. "Steve once told me that a trip to Disneyland as a kid inspired him to get into production design," Katie said.

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"I really think he was able to make his own Disneyland for this show. The centuries-old haunted Breakwater Inn. A wood-paneled New England town hall. The sticky-floored, neon-lit dive bar that Loftis would never set foot in. A timeworn seafood restaurant. He created a very special world.”

Series Widows Bay | tv



Matthew Rhys filming on set #WidowsBay pic.twitter.com/pzlMZJxpsj — Gatimo (@Gatimo) May 1, 2026

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Fans are already obsessed with the unique show, and one X user said of the series, "I need you all to get on the Widow’s Bay tip." "Apple TV dropping another creepy one. Already intrigued," another echoed. "A whole town that might be cursed, and the mayor is just standing on business. This is going to be so good."