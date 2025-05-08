The 'Wild 'til 9' Podcast Has Been Canceled: "It's Time to Say Goodbye" "Thank you for everything." By Ivy Griffith Published May 8 2025, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Wild 'til 9

In the early 2010s, craft maven Lauren Riihimaki was making a name for herself with LaurDIY. Over the next decade and a half, she would explore many career avenues and meet many new people including tech mogul Jeremy Lewis, her podcast co-host whom she later married.

The podcast they hosted together, Wild 'til 9, took viewers on a journey through the funny side of relationships. At times, it was heartfelt and honest. Other times, it was side-splitting and ridiculous. And now, it's over. Here's what we know about why Lauren and Jeremy have canceled the Wild 'til 9 podcast.

The 'Wild 'til 9' podcast has been canceled.

As they sat down to record what would turn out to be their second-to-last podcast, Lauren and Jeremy paused to explain things to viewers. Jeremy shared that, as time went by, they found themselves tethered to their job and unable to keep commitments with family and friends. So he considered sitting Lauren down to talk with her about potentially ending the podcast.

When he finally decided it was time, Jeremy explained that he was surprised and relieved to hear Lauren say, "I agree." Lauren explained that as the podcast became more successful, it became more involved and complex. She questioned whether they were even legally able to quit, given all of the intertwined obligations the podcast required to run.

Ultimately, however, Jeremy said that they decided mutually that they were done. Rumors on one Reddit thread suggest that the duo were caught "buying views" and it may be related to why they are abruptly calling it quits since not everyone is convinced that their reasoning makes sense. But so far, that appears to just be a rumor. If there are additional reasons for their decision to cancel the podcast, they have not shared them yet.

This isn't the first time the podcast has shut the show down, but it's likely the last.

Fans were initially hopeful that this would just be a temporary shutdown. After all, the podcast had gone on hiatus before and had returned despite Lauren and Jeremy's thoughts that they may be quitting for good. Yet despite fan hopes, it seems as though the end will stick this time.

The duo shared that they were feeling bittersweet about shutting the podcast down and that they will miss out on the guests they never got to interview and the moments that might have been. But they're ready. In the caption of the video where they announced plans to shutter the podcast, it reads, "It's time to say goodbye, thank you for everything."

Lauren still produces vlog-style videos on her LaurDIY channel. It does not appear that channel will be impacted by their decision to shake up their career choices. If anything, it seems like Lauren will have more time to focus on content for LaurDIY. Additionally, she explained, she's releasing her own dog accessory brand.