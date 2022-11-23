Legendary Dr. Feelgood Guitarist Wilko Johnson Has Passed Away at 75 Years Old

Per the BBC, Wilko was diagnosed with a terminal case of pancreatic cancer roughly 10 years ago. He refused chemotherapy at the time, telling the publication, "The decision was quite easy — chemotherapy could do no more than extend my life for a relatively short period, and I thought I'd just rather enjoy the health that was left to me."

Knowing his time was limited, Wilko decided to embark on a farewell tour and record a final album titled "Going Back Home" with Roger Daltrey of The Who.