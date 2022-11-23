Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Music
Wilko Johnson
Source: Getty Images

Legendary Dr. Feelgood Guitarist Wilko Johnson Has Passed Away at 75 Years Old

Chris Barilla - Author
By

Nov. 23 2022, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

In terms of influence on British rock music, Wilko Johnson definitely put himself on the map. The legendary U.K. blues-rocker is famous for his work as the guitarist in the 1970s rock band Dr. Feelgood, as well as a remarkable solo career that spanned four decades beyond Dr. Feelgood's dissolving.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, Wilko has passed away at 75 years old, leaving an undeniable legacy in music behind. With that being said, what was Wilko's cause of death? Keep reading to find out.

Wilko Johnson
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

What was Wilko Johnson's cause of death?

Wilko's specific cause of death was not stated when news of his passing was shared on his official Twitter on Nov. 23, 2022. Despite confirming that "he passed away at home," it was made clear what exactly happened. However, Wilko was very candid about his health struggles in life, which may provide greater context.

Per the BBC, Wilko was diagnosed with a terminal case of pancreatic cancer roughly 10 years ago. He refused chemotherapy at the time, telling the publication, "The decision was quite easy — chemotherapy could do no more than extend my life for a relatively short period, and I thought I'd just rather enjoy the health that was left to me."

Knowing his time was limited, Wilko decided to embark on a farewell tour and record a final album titled "Going Back Home" with Roger Daltrey of The Who.

Shortly after, it was discovered that Wilko was misdiagnosed and actually was facing a less aggressive neuroendocrine tumour. He underwent surgery to remove his pancreas, spleen, and segments of his stomach and intestines and was declared cancer free in 2014. After overcoming cancer, he recorded more music, continued touring, and even appeared briefly on Game of Thrones.

Our thoughts are with Wilko's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Autopsy Report Reveals Country Singer-Songwriter Luke Bell's Cause of Death

Trailblazing Country Music Star Paul Haggerty Has Died — What Was His Cause of Death?

Rapper JayDaYoungan Passed Away at Just 24 Years Old

Latest Music News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.