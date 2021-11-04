Colin Kaepernick Compares Playing in the NFL to a Slave Auction in His New Netflix Series

Colin has been a free agent since the media attention surrounding his kneeling blew up and that year's football season ended. In November 2017, he filed a grievance against the NFL stating that it was purposefully keeping him out, which was settled for under $10 million in February 2019.

In an interview with Yahoo Life , former NFL player Emmanuel Acho said he doesn't think Colin will play again. He mentions that the NFL has a "cost-benefit analysis" it uses to determine how beneficial it is for them to work with someone. Considering all the tension surrounding Colin's name, the risk may not be worth it to the organization.

"Is having Colin Kaepernick as a second- or third-string quarterback worth the questions that every player will now get asked, that we will now get asked, and is it worth the distraction that the media will create?" Emmanuel asked. "Not Colin Kaepernick, necessarily, but the media will create."

Emmanuel also said that at the end of the day, coaches want to protect their profits. They don't want to have to worry about fans choosing not to support the NFL because of one individual. So it's unlikely that Colin would get signed to a team to begin with. Emmanuel also mentions that there's a lot of nepotism and cronyism in the NFL. So if enough people don't like him, Colin's chances of getting back in could be slim.

You can watch Colin in Black and White on Netflix now.