'Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury' Finished a Successful Run — Will There Be a Season 3? Will 'Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury' have a Season 3? The anime is one of the most successful Gundam shows in recent years. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 6 2023, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert! This article contains plot details for the Season 2 finale of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury. The time-honored Gundam mecha franchise has just had one of its most successful runs in years with the release of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury. The anime marks the debut of the franchise's first female main protagonist and even contains a thoughtfully-presented lesbian romance for her throughout its run. The series has garnered critical acclaim and has even become the highest-selling series in the franchise's history with Gunpla-related merchandise.

The series follows Suletta Mercury, a young girl who transfers from the planet Mercury to the prestigious Asticassia School of Technology. Piloting the Gundam Aerial, which unbeknownst to Suletta uses a highly dangerous and controversial pilot interface, Suletta inadvertently becomes the school's top pilot and even becomes betrothed to the affluent and rebellious Miorine Rembran in the process. Season 2 just ended on something of a high note, but will there be a Season 3?

Will there be a Season 3 for 'Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury'?

Season 1 of Witch from Mercury originally debuted in October 2022 with a 12-episode run that lasted until Jan. 8 the following year. After a brief hiatus, it returned with a 12-episode second season that premiered on April 9. The season ended on July 2, 2023.

In the past, Gundam shows have had wildly different episode lengths. Some series have lasted as many as 50 episodes across two years while the shortest have lasted as little as 13 episodes. Witch from Mercury finds itself in a sweet spot right in the middle. The second season marks the end of the acclaimed series, capping it off at a respectable 24-episode count. There has been no official confirmation on whether or not it may continue in some capacity, but the show already has a definitive ending.

'Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury' ending, explained.

In the weeks leading up to the finale, Season 2, Episode 12 was revealed in advance to be the final episode of Witch from Mercury. To that end, the anime provides a rather satisfactory conclusion. Despite nearly succumbing to her Gundam's side effects, Suletta is able to put an end to her mother's plans to control any and all technology that uses the same system that the Gundams use.

Suletta even convinces her sister Ericht, who exists within the datascape, to help her fight against their mother. Miorine is even able to dissolve the mysterious Benerit Group and distribute its remaining business assets among the oppressed people of Earth. In an epilogue that takes place three years later, Suletta and Miorine are now a married couple with Miorine becoming a political liason between Earth and space. Ericht's consciousness is even inexplicably transferred to one of Suletta's precious keychains.