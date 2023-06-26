Home > Entertainment > Anime More of the 'Dr. Stone' Anime Is Headed Our Way — Everything You Should Know About Season 4 Will 'Dr. Stone' have a Season 4? The anime premiered its third season in April 2023 with a planned hiatus kicking off in June 2023. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jun. 26 2023, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

On April 6, 2023, Dr. Stone returned from yet another two-year hiatus with a third season. Adapted from the Shōnen Jump manga by Boichi, the anime follows Senku, a young prodigy with an encyclopedic knowledge of science. In the year 2019, a mysterious flash of light turns Senku and the entire human population on Earth into stone. Several thousand years later, Senku is suddenly revived into a world in which all of human civilization and technological achievements have been eroded by nature.

Senku passes on his vast knowledge to a native human populace who have gone generations without any form of science to guide them back toward a more-modern era, all while trying to uncover the mystery behind the initial petrification of humanity. The series often returns sporadically with new seasons and one-off specials, with fans often wondering when the next installment will come out. With another hiatus in our midst, do we have any word on a Season 4? As of this writing, we still have more Season 3 to go. Here's what you should know.

Will 'Dr. Stone' have a Season 4?

Season 3 of Dr. Stone, labeled as Dr. Stone: New World delves deeper into the mystery behind why humanity was petrified in the first place. As Senku helps to literally broaden humanity's horizons by traveling the ocean, he uses primitive radios and inadvertently intercepts another radio signal broadcasting from somewhere else in the world. They continue to mine for resources to help them travel the world and revive more petrified humans along the way.

Their ongoing search for answers leads them to the island where Senku's surrogate father, Byakuya, and his fellow crewmates tried to rebuild society after surviving the petrification centuries earlier having been aboard a space satellite at the time. However, other surviving humans have already made their base there. What's more, they are armed with a technique that somehow triggers petrification in humans once again.

The new season leaves off on a bit of a cliffhanger, with Senku resolving to save his petrified friends while trying to deduce what manner of technology causes petrification. Yet while fans might expect a fourth season to be on the horizon, Season 3 is still set to continue. The third season of Dr. Stone is actually split into two separate cours, or quarter of the year. The first cours was already slated to end on June 15, 2023.