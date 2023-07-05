Home > Entertainment > Anime The Summer 2023 Anime Season Is Here — Here Are the Titles to Look out For Want to check out the new summer anime for 2023? The season has plenty of returning favorites and hot new shows to keep things hot all summer long. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 5 2023, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

The spring 2023 anime has been full of breakout hits and new faves for anime fans. Between sensational new shows like Oshi no Ko, underrated gems like Hell's Paradise, and the exciting conclusion to Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, there was been no shortage of awesome titles that have captivated anime audiences everywhere. It'll be tough for anything to follow up on that season, but the new anime for Summer 2023 look to be up to the challenge.

There are more returning fan favorites, new premieres, and great surprises in store for this season. If you're looking to get your anime fix for the summer and want to check out all the new that we've got coming, check out our quick list of anime to look out for throughout the summer of 2023.

'Jujutsu Kaisen' 2nd Season

The hit new anime of the decade returns with a highly-anticipated second season. Though the series originally starts off following Yuji Itadori as learns how to harness his newfound Jujutsu sorcerer powers, the second season begins by focusing on the origins of Yuji's instructor, Satoru Gojo. In a series of flashbacks, we discover Gojo's past as a Jujutsu sorcerer in training himself. The new season of Jujutsu Kaisen begins streaming on July 6 on Crunchyroll.

'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War — The Separation'

The epic return of the Bleach anime, er... returns! The Thousand-Year Blood War anime continues from its December 2022 finale with The Separation. The battle between Soul Society and the Quincy Empire rages on as Ichigo completes his true Soul Reaper training and Uryu Ishida is named the successor to Quincy leadership. Alliances will be tested in the latest installment of Bleach. The Separation begins streaming on Hulu on July 8.

'The Devil is a Part Timer!! 2nd Season'

Despite the eight-year gap between the first and second installments, fans luckily won't have to wait much longer for the next season of The Devil is a Part-Timer. While it's technically the third installment, The Devil is a Part-Timer!! 2nd Season continues the misadventures of a demon lord who is forced to retreat to the human realm and finds a part-time gig at a fast food restaurant as part of his ongoing attempts to re-obtain his former glory. The new season begins streaming on Crunchyroll starting on July 13.

'Zom 100'

The only thing worse than a zombie apocalypse is a toxic work environment, and corporate drone Akira Tendo is about to learn that difference in spades. After society is overrun by a zombie outbreak, Akira ironically uses this as an opportunity to live life to the fullest and comes up with a bucket list of 100 things to accomplish as he tries to survive an onslaught of the undead. The series begins streaming on July 8 on Crunchyroll. A live-action film adaptation will also premiere on Netflix on Aug. 3.

'Rurouni Kenshin'

The classic samurai anime returns with an all-new remake. In this faithful remake of the original tale, Himura Kenshin attempts to live a peaceful life without shedding blood, having previously earned an infamous reputation as an assassin known as Hitokiri Battosai. To this end, he seeks atonement as a bodyguard and makes new friends along the way. The new remake premieres on July 6 on Crunchyroll.

'Horimiya: The Missing Pieces'

In 2021, Horimiya premiered and followed the unlikely high school love story between the perky and popular Kyouko Hori and the gloomy and nerdy Izumi Miyamura. While the story came to a conclusion, a new anime series seeks to follow up on the original series. As the name implies, however, the 2023 anime adapts many of the manga stories that were missing from the original adaptation. The Missing Pieces streams new episodes every Saturday on Crunchyroll.

More anime premieres to look out for!