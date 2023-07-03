Home > Entertainment > Anime 'Sailor Moon Cosmos' Was Released in Japanese Theaters in June — When Is It Coming to the US? Does 'Sailor Moon Cosmos ' have a US release date? The final 'Sailor Moon' films were released in two parts in Japanese theaters throughout June 2023. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 3 2023, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

Since 2014, the popular Sailor Moon magical girl anime has seen a revival in the form of Sailor Moon Crystal, a second anime adaptation that more faithfully follows the story of Naoko Takeuchi's original manga. Nearly a full decade since its debut, this new anime draws to a close with Sailor Moon Cosmos, a two-part film series that caps off the classic story of Usagi Tsukino (Serena to some English speakers) as she defends the universe as Sailor Moon.

The films were released in theaters in Japan on June 9 (Part 1) and June 30 (Part 2), and provide a definitive end to this latest rendition of the classic anime series. When can we expect the films to come to the US? We can make some educated guesses.

Does 'Sailor Moon Cosmos' have a US release date?

As of this writing, there is no official news on a release date for the Sailor Moon Cosmos films in the United States. However, we do have some clues. The previous two-parter film series, Sailor Moon Eternal, came out in Japan between early January and mid-February 2021. While it didn't even get a limited theatrical release in the United States, Eternal did eventually make the leap to international audiences.

The films began streaming on Netflix in the US later that year on June 3, 2021, approximately five months after the first Eternal film was released in Japan. Based on that, we can surmise that the Cosmos films will follow a similar release schedule. With any luck, we'll see both Sailor Moon Cosmos films come out on Netflix between November and December of 2023.