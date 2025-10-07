When Will ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Movie Be Available on Streaming? Find out the Expected Release Date The film topped the U.S. box office upon its theatrical release. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 7 2025, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Variance Films

Coinciding with the release of her 12th studio album, Taylor Swift’s "The Life of a Showgirl" feature film recently stormed the global box office, and Swifties dressed up and turned out for the occasion.

Now, many are wondering when they will be able to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes. So, when can we expect The Life of a Showgirl to be available for streaming? Let’s find out about its expected release date.

When will ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ be available for streaming?

Unfortunately for Swift’s fans, the answer is not exactly easy to pin down. Given that The Life of a Showgirl is not an actual film but instead billed as a “big-screen event that includes the exclusive world premiere of the music video 'The Fate of Ophelia,' along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and never-before-seen personal reflections on songs,” per Forbes, its streaming estimation is complicated.

Disney+, which bought the exclusive rights to stream Taylor’s October 2023 The Eras Tour concert film for $75 million, released that film on its streaming service five months after its final weekend in theaters, which leads to speculation regarding The Life of a Showgirl. Should Taylor come to a similar deal this time around, that would make the film available for streaming sometime in early March 2026; however, that is in no way confirmed, according to the outlet.

Additionally, the film could also just be a one-time thing and never be available for traditional streaming, or even available at a much earlier date than the spring 2026 estimation.

The film topped the U.S. box office upon its theatrical release.

According to CBS News, The Life of a Showgirl notched the top spot away from the weekend’s other new release, the Dwayne Johnson-starring sports biopic, The Smashing Machine. It also stopped Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film, One Battle After Another, from retaining the No. 1 spot for a second week in a row.

Taylor’s latest theatrical offering earned $34 million domestically and $13 million internationally, marking her second partnership with AMC Theaters after the two teamed up for the October 2023 release of The Eras Tour concert film.

"For Taylor Swift to harness the power of the movie theater to build her brand, create excitement among her fans, and create a communal experience outside of her touring, outside of her live performances, is really a stroke of genius," senior media analyst of Comscore, Paul Dergarabedian, said.

