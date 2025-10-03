Swifties Are Studying "The Life of a Showgirl" Lyrics — Here’s What They Think "Eldest Daughter" Is About "Every eldest daughter was the first lamb to the slaughter," the song says. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 3 2025, 11:35 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Remember when you used to have to analyze poetry or other decades-old literature in school and find the deeper meaning behind it? That's basically a skill that Taylor Swift's fans have down to an art, especially after her album "The Life of a Showgirl" was released. For many Swifties, it's their chance to, once again, figure out the deeper meaning behind Taytay's lyrics. In this case, it's figuring out what "Eldest Daughter" is about.

In a sea of songs that are clearly about Travis Kelce, famous friends of Taylor's, and the pressure of fame, this particular track has fans theorizing what it actually means. Some of the lyrics point to nostalgia for a simpler time. Other lines hint at how far Taylor has come as the literal eldest daughter in her family. But let's dive into what "Eldest Daughter" might mean, especially for fans.

What is Taylor Swift's song "Eldest Daughter" about?

The piano-laden song starts off with the lines, "Everybody's so punk on the internet / Everyone's unbothered till they're not / Every joke's just trolling and memes / Sad as it seems, apathy is hot." If you aren't into taking lyrics at face value (which you should probably never do with Taylor's songs), you can find deeper meaning behind what Taylor is actually trying to say.

According to a Reddit thread that popped up almost as soon as "The Life of a Showgirl" was released, it's a love song, likely for Travis. One user commented that, as the oldest daughter in her family, she fell in love with her husband in a similar way as outlined in the song through lyrics like, "You know, thе last time I laughed this hard was on the trampoline in somebody's backyard."

Every eldest daughter

Was the first lamb to the slaughter

However, another user commented on the thread to point out Taylor's lines about not being "savage" or a "bad b---h." According to the Reddit user, those lines signify that, with "Eldest Daughter," Taylor is actually saying she can't be either of those things if she wants to settle down and get married.

Others see "Eldest Daughter" as a way to express Taylor's love for Travis after growing up with different relationships in her family and coming into her own. Clearly, most fans are in agreement that, in many ways, the song is a love song. One user even commented that "Eldest Daughter" is one of Taylor's "most beautiful, heartfelt love songs."

There are mixed reviews for the album "The Life of a Showgirl."

Swifties everywhere waited patiently, and some not so patiently, for the release of Taylor's "The Life of a Showgirl" album, which came out on Oct. 3, 2025. Almost immediately, reviews began being posted online, some from reputable outlets, and others from fans. Initially, the reviews were pretty mixed.

The Guardian gave the album two out of five stars, citing a "distinct lack of undeniable hooks and nailed-on melodies." Rolling Stone, however, gave "The Life of a Showgirl" five stars and a glowing review.

