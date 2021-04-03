Will Michael Jordan Return for 'Space Jam 2?' His Rumored Cameo Excites Fans

The internet has been eagerly awaiting the sequel to 1996's Space Jam, which has become cemented in pop culture for its sports theme and kooky animated antics. Space Jam 2, titled Space Jam: A New Legacy, has released its first trailer and is gearing up for July 16 release.

Fans of the original are curious if Michael Jordan will be in Space Jam 2 now that his role has been filled by LeBron James.