'Jungle Cruise' Was an Overnight Disney Success. Will There Be a Sequel?

Usually, Disneyland and Disney World rides are inspired by movies, but for Jungle Cruise, it was the other way around, a movie inspired by a ride. The ride came to Disney parks in the 1950's and in 2021, a movie based on it finally came to fruition.

Now, fans want to know if there will be a Jungle Cruise sequel. Because in a world of remakes, reboots, and everything in between, why not, right?