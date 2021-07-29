'Jungle Cruise' Actor Philipp Maximilian Teased That Disney Fans Will "Have a Ball" With All of the Easter Eggs (EXCLUSIVE)

Like Pirates of the Caribbean and The Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise is taking inspiration from a long-beloved Disney theme park attraction.

More than three years after filming first commenced, Jungle Cruise is set to debut in theaters and with Premier Access on Disney Plus on July 30.

The adventure comedy takes place in 1916, when riverboat captain Frank "Skipper" Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) agrees to help Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother, McGregor Houghton (Jack Whitehall), look for the Tree of Life in the jungle.