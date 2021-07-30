Does 'Jungle Cruise' Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Following in its previous success with turning the Pirates of the Caribbean ride into a major franchise, Disney is hoping to once again strike gold by making its famous Jungle Cruise into the adventure film of the summer. And although reviews for Jungle Cruise are pretty mixed, most fans agree that the movie is indeed a wild ride.

But does the adventure stop when the credits roll? Read on to find out if you need to stick around for a post-credits scene and if we'll see Emily Blunt's Dr. Lily and Dwayne Johnson 's Frank again in a sequel.

Still, we highly recommend sitting through the credits anyhow, as the graphics are rather impressive. If you liked the imagery of the film, you'll probably appreciate the credits, even if they don't lead to more story.

Whether you decided to go to the theater or chose to use Disney Plus Premier Access, you're probably wondering if you need to sit through the credits to see more of the story. But the movie concludes with Dr. Lily attempting to teach Frank how to drive in London. After they speed away, the credits roll, with no end-credits scene or mid-credits scene coming after it.

If there's no post-credits scene, does that mean 'Jungle Cruise' doesn't lead into a sequel?

Thanks to the Marvel films, Disney has become known for its post-credits scenes. You don't just sit through the whole Marvel movie just to walk out right before the credits roll. You're bound to miss something. But even before the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrived, Disney was utilizing post-credits scenes to keep our butts in our seats right up until the end.

Article continues below advertisement

Take, for instance, Disney's previous success with turning a ride into a movie, the Pirates of the Caribbean films. In the post-credits scene for The Curse of the Black Pearl, we see the monkey Jack steal a piece of gold and turn back into a skeleton before jumping at the camera. In At World's End, we meet the full Turner family, complete with their young son, who awaits meeting his father after his 10 years aboard the Flying Dutchman.

Source: Disney

Article continues below advertisement

Each of the Pirates of the Caribbean post-credits scenes made it clear that there was more to come, whether it teased an important future plot point or just explained something (like Jack being undead again) that would come up in future films. But while it seems like a bad omen that Jungle Cruise wouldn't continue the same trend, there's already been talk that a sequel may happen, though it's not confirmed yet.