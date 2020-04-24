Could This Be the Last Season of 'Blue Bloods?' Some Fans Are Worried

Season 10 of Blue Bloods saw some seismic changes take place.

First, we watched Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) kick off their married life by moving into a new, beautiful apartment. Next up, Frank got involved in a long-standing dispute between the NYPD and the FDNY by accident, while Erin (Bridget Moynahan) had to refute new allegations about the quality of her work as a prosecutor.

The season is about to draw to a close, which led many to wonder: will there be a Season 11 of Blue Bloods?