Will the Apple TV Plus Series 'Suspicion' Get a Second Season? Here's What We Know

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Suspicion on Apple TV Plus.

Is there more story left to tell after the thrilling finale of Suspicion's first season? The Apple TV Plus thriller follows the lives of three seemingly ordinary British citizens, plus a solider-turned-hitman, who all are in New York City on the same day, for different reasons.

Guess who gets blamed when the son of famous PR executive Katherine Newman (Uma Thurman) is kidnapped in NYC that very night? The four aforementioned Brits.