Will There Be a Season 2 of 'The Endgame'? Here's What We Know so Far

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Endgame on NBC.

Can an FBI agent finally take down a criminal mastermind that always seems to be 10 steps ahead? That's the central premise of the NBC hit series The Endgame. The criminal in question is Elena Federova (Morena Baccarin), who purposefully incites a back-and-forth with the law by sparring with FBI special agent Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathé).