Has 'Love Life' Been Renewed for a Third Season? There Are Still So Many Stories to Tell

Again, no clear answers yet on casting. What's really great about the series is that it has switched its main protagonist for each season. It's definitely a bit of a risky move introducing a new character each season, but it pays off. We think if Love Life does get renewed for a third season, and hopefully a fourth or even a fifth, the show should continue rotating male and female leads. Since Marcus's story was the center of Season 2, we think Love Life Season 3 should have a female lead.