Will There Be a Season 3 of 'The Baby-Sitters Club' on Netflix?By Shannon Raphael
Oct. 13 2021, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Whether you grew up reading the expansive set of best-selling novels by Ann M. Martin, or you simply enjoy watching lighthearted, family-friendly content on Netflix, there are plenty of reasons to add The Baby-Sitters Club to your queue.
The show follows a group of business-minded middle schoolers who establish a club to help families find childcare options in the fictional town of Stoneybrook.
Though the various members of the Baby-Sitters Club (aka BSC) are quite different from one another, they are all best friends.
The second season of the comedy-drama only debuted on the streamer on Oct. 11, but fans already want to know if the Stoneybrook teens will be back for more babysitting adventures.
Will there be a Season 3 of 'The Baby-Sitters Club'?
Netflix has yet to announce whether the kid-friendly series will continue for a third season, but there's no cause for concern (yet). Because Season 2 only came out on Oct. 11, it could be several months until the streaming service shares a final decision.
After all, Netflix didn't renew The Baby-Sitters Club for Season 2 until about three months after the first season came out.
Since the series premiered, it has received critical and fan acclaim. It currently holds a highly-coveted 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It has also appeared on Netflix's Top 10 list in the United States in the days following the Season 2 release.
Because the book series consists of 131 novels, there's also plenty of material for the writers to reference if the show does return for a third season.
Who is in the cast of 'The Baby-Sitters Club' Season 2? There's a major shake-up.
The second season of the Netflix original features many familiar faces. Sophie Grace reprised her role as Kristy Thomas, the creator of the BSC. Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), Shay Rudolph (Stacey McGill), and Momona Tamada (Claudia Kishi) all returned as well in regular roles.
Vivian Watson and Anais Lee were promoted to series regulars in Season 2. The actresses portray BSC members Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey, respectively.
Though most of the club members did stay the same, fans may notice that a new actress is starring as Dawn Schafer in the second season. Xochitl Gomez appeared as Dawn in Season 1, but the character is played by Kyndra Sanchez in the latest season.
Xochitl reportedly left the Netflix series because it conflicted with the filming schedule for the upcoming Marvel film, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
This cast change is the only major one for the show thus far.
Several of the adult figures came back to the show as well, including Kristy's mom and stepfather. The characters are played by Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone (Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer) and Royal Pains star Mark Feuerstein (Watson Brewer).
Mary Anne's overprotective dad, Richard Spier (Marc Evan Jackson), is also a big part of the second season, as he romances Dawn's mom, Sharon Porter (Jessica Elaina Eason).
The first two seasons of The Baby-Sitters Club are available to stream on Netflix now.