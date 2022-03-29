Class-Conflict Thriller 'Snowpiercer' Tells a Dystopian Tale — Will There Be a Season 4?

Despite Earth being a giant snowball, fans of TNT's Snowpiercer will see the survival train continue its journey in Season 4! Deadline reported that it was renewed for Season 4 back in July 2021 while the cast and crew were still shooting Season 3.

Amazingly, Snowpiercer was deemed "the No. 1 new scripted drama on all of ad-supported cable in 2020." With impressive Season 2 viewership, it was ranked as a "Top 5 cable drama." I guess we can say that ratings haven't been a trainwreck.